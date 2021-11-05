Search

05/11/2021

Drinking in public is not acceptable, Judge tells Laois man

Drinking in public is not acceptable, Judge tells Laois man

Judge Catherine Staines

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man was told that drinking in public was not acceptable, at Portlaoise district court last week. 

Miles Connors, 49, of 29 Churchfield Heights, Castletown was charged with intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at JFL Avenue, Portlaoise on September 8 this year. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 12.10pm on the date in question, Mr Connors was found asleep on a footpath. When he woke he was unsteady on his feet. He became abusive and told the guards to f*** off.

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said he was 49-years of age and he was an alcoholic. He was separated from his wife and was looking for his family. 

He was seeking treatment and intended going to Cuan Mhuire. 

Judge Catherine Staines said she was sorry for his alcohol problem but continuing to drink in public was not acceptable. She told him it was not fair on the Gardaí or the public. 

Mr Connors apologised to the court. He was fined €20. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media