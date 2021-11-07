Stole property from Portlaoise Hospital Paediatric Department

A man stole property from the Paediatric Hospital of the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, the District Court heard last Thursday.

Michael O’Leary, 40, of 2 St. Matthews, Ballymahon, Longford was charged with stealing a laptop bag, a red leather wallet, a Romanian identity card, €5 in coins and a €20 note at the Paediatric Department at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise on March 5, 2019.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr O’Leary entered the paediatric department of Portlaoise Hospital on that date.

A red leather wallet with a card was taken. One doctor reported €20 taken from a zip pocket bag, and another member of staff reported €5 missing.

There was CCTV footage from which Michael O’Leary had been identified. He later made admissions in an interview.

The court heard he is serving a sentence in Mountjoy. At the time of the offence, he was homeless and living in a car and travelling around. He was feeding his drug habit. He had attended at Coolmine Drug Rehab Centre, and was from Portarlington.

He had seen a psychiatrist. He suffered from depression for which he was taking medication.

He had recently got out of hospital. He apologised for his actions.

Judge Catherine Staines sentenced him to six months in July, commencing from the date of the sitting.