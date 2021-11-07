Search

07/11/2021

Stole property from Portlaoise Hospital Paediatric Department

Stole property from Portlaoise Hospital Paediatric Department

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

 A man stole property from the Paediatric Hospital of the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise, the District Court heard last Thursday. 

Michael O’Leary, 40, of 2 St. Matthews, Ballymahon, Longford was charged with stealing a laptop bag, a red leather wallet, a Romanian identity card, €5 in coins and a €20 note at the Paediatric Department at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise on March 5, 2019. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr O’Leary entered the paediatric department of Portlaoise Hospital on that date. 

A red leather wallet with a card was taken. One doctor reported €20 taken from a zip pocket bag, and another member of staff reported €5 missing.

There was CCTV footage from which Michael O’Leary had been identified. He later made admissions in an interview.

The court heard he is serving a sentence in Mountjoy. At the time of the offence, he was homeless and living in a car and travelling around. He was feeding his drug habit. He had attended at Coolmine Drug Rehab Centre, and was from Portarlington.

He had seen a psychiatrist. He suffered from depression for which he was taking medication. 

He had recently got out of hospital. He apologised for his actions. 

Judge Catherine Staines sentenced him to six months in July, commencing from the date of the sitting.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media