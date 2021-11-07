Search

07/11/2021

Fought outside courthouse in Laois county town

A man who fought with another outside the courthouse in Portlaoise was foolishly provoked, the District Court heard last week. 

Joe Nevin, 27, of 7 Mountain View Square, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Main Street, Portlaoise on December 3, 2020. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on that date at 11.35pm there was a public order disturbance outside the courthouse on Main Street, Portlaoise. 

There were two males in the middle of the street, rolling around on the street, fighting each other. 

Defence counsel said that Mr Nevin was taking medication at the time. He had been provoked and foolishly got involved. 

Judge Catherine Staines noted he was a very good boxer who had done work with a youth boxing club. However, he clearly had a problem with alcohol. 

She imposed a three month sentence, suspended for one year.

She noted it was his sixth conviction for public order and told him to make sure it was his last.

