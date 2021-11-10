Bought cannabis seeds online and grew them at Laois home

Bought cannabis seeds online and cultivated them



A man bought cannabis seeds online and had grown them, Portlaoise District Court heard on Thursday last.

Roman Ostapov, 39, of Dairyhill, Ballacolla was charged with cultivating cannabis at his address on October 24, 2020 and, also on the same date, possession of cannabis herb and possession for sale or supply at the Bank of Ireland car park in Mountrath

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on the date in question at 2pm at the Bank of Ireland Mountrath, Gardaí were conducting a surveillance. There was a transaction taking place at at the ATM. Mr Ostapov was searched and €450 worth of cannabis herb was found on him.

His house was later searched. Cannabis plants were found during this search to the value of €4,800.

Sgt Kirby said the plants were large at that stage and mature.

Appearing for Mr Ostapov, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick noted that these plants were routined valued at €800 each.

She said that Mr Ostapov accepted that he had grown them.

He had come to Ireland from Estonia in 2004. He worked as a machine operator, and was now working in the agricultural area.

He was using cannabis at the time. He had bought seeds online and had germinated and grown them. It was his first time to try it and he had not harvested any cannabis from the plants.

He had stopped smoking cannabis now and had cooperated with the Gardaí.

He had had a car accident in 1997 from which medical issues arose. He was working as a general operative and had never relied on social welfare. He had pleaded guilty early.

Judge Catherine Staines sentenced him to three months in prison, suspended for one year.

A recognisance of €100 was fixed in the event of an appeal.