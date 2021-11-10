Three young men breached Covid-19 travel restrictions in Laois town

Three young men from Dublin who breached Covid lockdown movement restrictions earlier this year found themselves before Portlaoise District Court last Thursday.

Kyle Fitzgerald, 22, of 484 Carnlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 was charged with breach of the movement of person restrictions at Bridge Street, Mountmellick on January 29.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on January 29 at 10.45pm at Bridge Street, Mountmellick a car was stopped. There were four occupants of the car, of which Mr Fitzgerald was a passenger. The car had travelled from Dublin.

They were in breach of the five mile radius at the time, and they could not explain it.

Defence counsel Suzanne Dooner said Mr Fitzgerald had €50 in court. He had no previous convictions.

Judge Catherine Staines directed that the €50 be given to Laois Domestic Violence and fined him €100.

Also before the court on the same charge was Jason McCreery, 22 of 45 Montpelier Gardens, Cabra, Dublin and Darragh Reid, 21, of 61 Beresford Street, Dublin 7.

They were told to pay €50 each to Laois Domestic Violence.