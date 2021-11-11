Laois woman struck Garda on leg

A woman struck a garda on the leg, Portlaoise court heard last week.
Before the court was Angela Donovan, 56, of 3 Maisonettes, Crow Lane, Portarlington who was charged with assault at 3 Beech Court, Crow Lane on November 4, 2020.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Gardaí were called to a disturbance at that address on the date in question.
Ms Donovan was intoxicated. She struck a garda on the leg. She had to be pepper sprayed and arrested.
Appearing for Ms Donovan, solicitor Josphine Fitzpatrick said she appreciated she had been a nuisance. She had lashed out intending to hit another party, but had caught the garda.
She had been endeavouring to catch the other party.
She had €50 in compensation for being a nuisance.
Judge Catherine Staines fined her €100.
