11/11/2021

Woman was told to take package with drugs into Laois prison

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A woman was told to take a package into the Midlands Prison, Portlaoise court heard last Thursday. 

Lorraine Houlihan, 23, of 11 Mountain View Square, Knockmay, Portlaoise faced charges of conveying controlled drugs - cocaine and diamorphine - and a mobile phone into the Midlands Prison on September 3 this year. 

She pleaded guilty. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on September 3 this year Ms Houlihan was found entering the Midlands Prison with diamorphine to the value of €135 and cocaine to the value of €310. 

She also had a mobile phone. She was detained. She had no previous convictions. 

Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that Ms Houlihan had made full admissions, and gave a full account of what had happened. She had fully cooperated with the Gardaí. 

She was visiting her partner. That day she had gone to get money from a bank. When she was coming back under the arch where KWS previously was, a man had approached her whom she did not know. 

He told her she was visiting the prison at 10am and gave her a package and told her to ‘to take that with you.’

She suspected what the package was but did not know what was in it. She was a carer for her mother and had a dependent child as well. She was a hard worker. 

She had been put in an impossible situation and had panicked. 

Judge Catherine Staines fined her €200, noting she was a vulnerable person and had no previous convictions. 

