Woman was told to take package with drugs into Laois prison

A woman was told to take a package into the Midlands Prison, Portlaoise court heard last Thursday.
Lorraine Houlihan, 23, of 11 Mountain View Square, Knockmay, Portlaoise faced charges of conveying controlled drugs - cocaine and diamorphine - and a mobile phone into the Midlands Prison on September 3 this year.
She pleaded guilty.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on September 3 this year Ms Houlihan was found entering the Midlands Prison with diamorphine to the value of €135 and cocaine to the value of €310.
She also had a mobile phone. She was detained. She had no previous convictions.
Defence solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that Ms Houlihan had made full admissions, and gave a full account of what had happened. She had fully cooperated with the Gardaí.
She was visiting her partner. That day she had gone to get money from a bank. When she was coming back under the arch where KWS previously was, a man had approached her whom she did not know.
He told her she was visiting the prison at 10am and gave her a package and told her to ‘to take that with you.’
She suspected what the package was but did not know what was in it. She was a carer for her mother and had a dependent child as well. She was a hard worker.
She had been put in an impossible situation and had panicked.
Judge Catherine Staines fined her €200, noting she was a vulnerable person and had no previous convictions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.