14/11/2021

Stabbing latest: Gardai issue new appeal for help and warn about phone footage following Portlaoise attack

Parts of Portlaoise were sealed off up to Saturday afternoon due the overnight incident

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Garda HQ has issued a public appeal for help on behalf of Portlaoise Gardai who are investigating a stabbing which has left a man seriously injured.

The Gardai have also requested that phone footage of the incident not be shared online.

The statement was issued on Saturday night.

"Gardaí in Portlaoise are investigating an assault which occurred on Main Street, Portlaoise in the early hours of this morning, Saturday 13th November 2021.

"A male, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured during the incident. He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and was later transferred to St. James’ Hospital, Dublin. His condition is described as serious but stable.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to any persons that were near the junction of Main Street and Church Street in Portlaoise between 3am and 3.30am this morning, Saturday 13th November 2021, to make contact with them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

"Investigations are ongoing," said the statement.

Garda HQ say that investigating Gardaí are aware of video footage of the incident and the aftermath currently circulating online.

They are requesting that people do not share this material.

