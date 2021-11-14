Stole laptop and ipad from a house in Laois

A man charged with stealing was given the benefit of the Probation Act after the court heard he had effectively spent a year in prison, at Portlaoise District Court last week.

Robert Dwane, 27, of 25 Mountain View, Portlaoise was charged with stealing sunglasses at Castle View Drive, Kilminchy on September 5, 2020 and stealing a Fujitsu laptop and ipad at Cherrygarth, Portlaoise sometime between November 15 and 16 last year.

He pleaded guilty to the charges.

Appearing for Mr Dwane, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said he had served a lengthy remand in Cloverhill and was due for sentencing on an indictable matter next February.

Mr Fitzgerald said that Mr Dwane seemed to flourish when he was in custody and he was very settled in Cloverhill. At the time of these offences his addiction issues were prevalent.

The laptop had been recovered, but the ipad had not been.

Judge Catherine Staines noted he had been in prison since March this year and would be until next February.

She said he appears to be rehabilitated and she said she did not want to interfere with that.

She said that these offences would normally merit a prison sentence but he had effectively done a year in prison.

She applied the Probation Act Section 1(2).