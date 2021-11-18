Gardaí have better things to be doing, Judge tells man intoxicated on Laois road

The gardaí had better things to be doing, a man appearing on public order charges was told at Portlaoise district court last week.

Joseph Donoghue, 40, of No. 2 Rosemount, Templemore was charged with intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at the Borris Road, Portlaoise on November 10 this year.

The court heard that on that date there was a report of a male on the Borris Road. The patrol car came and observed Mr Donoghue. He was intoxicated, was stumbling on the footpath and veering towards the road. When the gardaí approached him he told them to “f*** off and leave me alone.”

He was arrested for his own safety.

Appearing for Mr Donoghue, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that he had been drinking brandy with his uncle and had become completely inebriated and obstreperous. He apologised to the Gardaí.

He was on medication for his mental health.

Judge Catherine Staines noted he had 27 previous convictions for public order matters. She said there had to be some penalty for this amount of public order matters.

The gardaí had better things to do, she stated.

She sentenced him to one month in the Midlands Prison, and took into account the second offence.