18/11/2021

Laois gardai arrest teenager arising from suspected stabbing in Portlaoise

Portlaoise

Injured man found on Bull Lane after alleged attack on Main Street

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Laois gardai have arrested and questioned a teenager arising from the serious stabbing of a man in Portlaoise.

Garda HQ has issued a statement after the male juvenile was arrested on Wednesday, November 17.

The gardai say the teen was detained in relation to an assault that took place on Main Street in the early hours of Saturday morning, November 13.

"He was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Portlaoise Garda station. He has since been released without charge.

"Gardaí are continue to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to any persons that were near the junction of Main Street and Church Street in Portlaoise between 3am and 3:30am this morning, Saturday, November 13 to make contact with them,"  said the Garda statement.

While recovering, the victim suffered potentially life changing injuries due to the wounds inflicted with what is suspected to have been some form of knife.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Station.

