Midlands court case delayed due to arson attack on defendant's mother's home

Hearing date put back
A date has been set for a hearing in the case of a man charged with threatening the home of another man.
On May 16, Dean Guinan (24) 35, St Cormack's Park, Kilcormac, is alleged to have threatened another man intending that the man would fear the threat would be carried out to damage his home. Mr Guinan is also accused of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour.
The defendant's hearing date was put back as the court heard there had been an arson attack on his mother’s home and she needed to be in court for the hearing.
At last week's district court sitting Judge Staines adjourned the case to December 8, 2021.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.