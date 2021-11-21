Search

Midlands court case delayed due to arson attack on defendant's mother's home

Hearing date put back

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A date has been set for a hearing in the case of a man charged with threatening the home of another man.

On May 16, Dean Guinan (24) 35, St Cormack's Park, Kilcormac, is alleged to have threatened another man intending that the man would fear the threat would be carried out to damage his home. Mr Guinan is also accused of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour.

The defendant's hearing date was put back as the court heard there had been an arson attack on his mother’s home and she needed to be in court for the hearing.

At last week's district court sitting Judge Staines adjourned the case to December 8, 2021.

Nearly 75% of all cases in Irish jails are located in the Midlands Prison

