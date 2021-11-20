Buckfast, vodka and wine thief from Dublin convicted in Midlands

A man was placed on six months probation and told to cooperate with the probation services at last week's district court.

Michael Buckingham, Apartment 13, State City Apartments, Dublin had been convicted of stealing a bottle of Buckfast Wine from Dunnes Stores on November 10, 2020.

Also on September 19, 2020 he had been acting in a manner that was contrary to Section 4 of the Public Order Act. He was directed to leave the vicinity by Garda David O'Grady but failed to do so.

On the same date he was intoxicated at Tullamore Garda Station and engaged in threatening words or behaviour. He had also urinated on the cell door at the garda station.

On April 26 2020 at Blueball Tullamore, he was in unlawful possession of Benzodiazepines and in possession for the purposes of selling them to another.

On October 17, 2020 he stole two bottles of vodka worth €40 from Aldi in Tullamore. On July 25, 2020 he urinated in full view of the public at St Brigids' Place in Tullamore even though he had been told to desist. He was also threatening and abusive on that date.

On June 15, 2020 he stole a bottle of wine from Spar on Patrick Street.

On September 23 2020 while on bail and having entered into recognisance to appear in court he failed to do so.

A probation report was before the Judge Catherine Staines indicating that he had done well with the probation services. He was also on a methadone programme.

Placing him on probation Judge Staines told him it was very important that he cooperate with the probation services and she warned him if he didn’t the charges would come before the court again.