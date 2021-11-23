Man told female Garda in Laois town, 'I'll smash your head in'

A man who was intoxicated and shouting on the Dublin Road, Portlaoise received two months in prison, at Portlaoise district court on Thursday.

Thomas Delaney, 33 of 11 The Hermitage, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at the Dublin Road, Portlaoise on September 25,2021.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 1.55am Garda McCabe, a female garda, approached Mr Delaney who was shouting at members of the public on the Dublin Road. He had his top off and was very drunk.

He told the Garda “f*** you c***” and “I’ll smash your head in.”

The court heard he had 23 previous convictions for public order.

Appearing for Mr Delaney, solicitor Philip Meagher said his behaviour on the night was appalling. He had a letter of apology to Garda McCabe in court which indicated his level of shame. He had little or no recollection and was shocked at the extent of his behaviour and the words used when he realised it.

Mr Meagher said he had six children ranging in ages from 13 to 1 and was on social welfare.

He had €100 in court as a token offer to the Garda. It was an acknowledgment of his shame and regret.

Mr Meagher said that Mr Delaney’s family was under pressure.

On the date in question he had been attending his brother-in-law’s birthday party in Monasterevin. He had got the Green bus home and when he got off the bus in Portlaoise he had no recollection of what happened next.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was appalling behaviour. He had been totally intoxicated and extremely abusive to Garda McCabe.

He chose to drink. She queried why he was drinking to that extent.

She said that fines imposed in the past had not worked. She sentenced him to two months in the Midlands Prison. She directed that the €100 be given to Mr Delaney’s wife for the care of his children.