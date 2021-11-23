Search

23/11/2021

Man pulled down trousers and underwear and did press ups in Laois town

A man pulled down his trousers and underwear and proceeded to do press ups on a street in Mountmellick, the district court heard last week. 

John McGrane, 25, of 47 College Avenue, Mountmellick was charged with intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Patrick Street, Mountmellick on October 8 this year. 

Court presenter, Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that gardaí received a report of a man obstructing traffic at Patrick Street on that date. When gardaí approached him he pulled down his trousers and underwear and started doing press ups in the street. He was highly intoxicated. He had to be arrested. 

Defence solicitor, Michael Byrne said Mr McGrane was totally apologetic and ashamed over the incident. He had a letter of apology for the court. 

He had two young children with his partner and was on social welfare. 

Judge Catherine Staines asked why he was not working. Mr Byrne said he was not able to find work. The Judge noted that restaurants and hotels were crying out for staff. 

She sought a Restorative Justice report for February 17.

