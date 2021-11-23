Man on drugs charges told to contact his parents during case at Laois court

A man facing drugs charges had to contact his parents after it emerged they did not know of his offences, at Portlaoise district court last week.

Lee Doyle, 21, of 11 Coney Drive, Coneyboro, Athy was charged with possession and possession for sale or supply at the M7 Derrycorrigan, Borris-in-Ossory on October 12 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Gardaí stopped a vehicle at that location on the date in question and during a search of it cocaine to the value of €700 was found, along with a weighing scales and bags.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that the cocaine was for Mr Doyle and his friends and this was accepted by the gardaí.

Mr Doyle worked for a pharmaceutical company and was on good money. Unfortunately, he had developed a cocaine habit. It was a social thing on the weekends. Mr Doyle’s peer group had similar preferences. He had sourced the cocaine for himself and the group.

He had admitted it at the first opportunity and had cooperated fully.

He had learned his lesson and was petrified by his court appearance.

Judge Staines queried why he had a weighing scales and bags.

Mr Fitzgerald said that it was to ensure people in the group got the correct amounts. It was not a financial enterprise.

The Judge asked whether his parents knew. It transpired they did not, whereupon she put the matter to second call so they could be contacted.

When the matter was called again, Garda Finlayson told the judge that his parents were very disappointed and upset. His older brother was in court.

Judge Staines told Mr Doyle that cocaine was very serious. “It’s awash in the country now and young men like yourself are using it. You have a good education and now you are before the court.”

She said it was important that the people close to him knew what he was doing so they could offer him support.

She sought a Probation Report for March 3.