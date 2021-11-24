Man was being abusive to social welfare staff in Laois town

A man was being abusive to social welfare staff, Portlaoise district court heard last Thursday.

PJ O’Shea, 29, of 20 O’Moore Place, Portlaoise was charged with offences contrary to Section 8 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that gardaí received a call from the Department of Social Welfare that there was a man being abusive to staff there.

When gardaí arrived they directed Mr O’Shea to leave the area. He did, but then returned and continued his abuse.

Defence solicitor Philip Meagher said that he was now serving a sentence. He had been at home but relations had fallen apart and he had become homeless. He was living rough. His release date was January 22. He had detoxed and was now on 50mls of methadone. He was also on other prescription medication for depression and anxiety.

Judge Catherine Staines sentenced him to three months in Wheatfield, for using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, from the date of the court sitting.