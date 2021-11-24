Laois woman gave into pressure to hold drugs, court hears

A woman gave in to pressure to hold drugs, Portlaoise district court heard last Thursday.

Jolene McInerney, 28, of 86 Lake Drive, Kilminchy was charged with possession and possession for sale or supply of cannabis at that address on October 6 this year.

The court heard that during a search of this address cannabis had been found to the value of €1,040 in one bag and cannabis to the value of €280 in another. Deal bags and scales had been found. In total the value was €1,320.

She had no previous convictions.

Garda Paul Kelly said that Ms McInerney hopes to go back to school and do the leaving cert, and she is not involved in drug dealing.

Defence solicitor Philip Meagher said the extent of her involvement was that she was out on the green where she lived when she was approached by a lady who told her to hold the drugs. She was put under pressure and she gave in to it. She should have gone to her dad.

Judge Catherine Staines sought a probation report for February 17. She noted that Garda Kelly was saying she was no longer involved.

Solicitor Philip Meagher said that on the supply charge she was giving it back to the person who had given them to her, and was not involved in giving it to others.