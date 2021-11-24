Search

24 Nov 2021

Juvenile charged with rape and sexual assault in Laois

Juvenile charged with rape and sexual assault in Laois

A juvenile appeared on one charge of rape and four charges of sexual assault, at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday. 

The offences allegedly took place in Laois over a period of three months in 2018. 

The court heard that the Book of Evidence was being prepared and it was expected to take about six weeks. 

The man was remanded on bail to January 6, subject to a number of conditions, including that he have no contact with the alleged injured party, reside at his own address, and be contactable by the Gardaí. 

