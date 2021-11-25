Breached five mile Covid rule in Laois town

A man was fined for breaching Covid travel restrictions at Portlaoise court last Thursday.
Jordan Naughten, 19, of 34 Montpelier Park, Cabra, Dublin 7 was charged with breach of the Covid-19 travel restrictions at Bridge Street, Mountmellick on January 29 this year.
Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that Mr Naughten was found at Bridge Street Mountmellick outside the 5-mile radius on that date.
Defence counsel, Suzanne Dooner said he had been attempting to buy a horse.
He had €50 in court which he was directed to give to the court poor box. He was fined €100.
