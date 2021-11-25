Man sent forward to Central Criminal Court on rape charges in Laois

A man was sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court on two counts of rape, at Portlaoise District Court on Thursday.
The offences allegedly took place in Laois in 2016.
The man was remanded on bail with a number of conditions including no contact with the alleged injured party, reside at his own address, be contactable 24 hours on mobile phone, and that he surrender his passport. Reporting restrictions were also imposed to protect the alleged victim.
Santa will be back in Portlaoise this Christmas to help start the Festive Season thanks to Downtown Portlaoise
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.