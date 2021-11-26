Search

26 Nov 2021

Driver sped away from fireworks in Laois town

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Drove away from fireworks 


A man who sped away from fireworks, appeared before Portlaoise District Court last week. Eric Gerard Nicholson, 25, of 6 Oak Drive, Ballincollig, Mountmellick was charged with driving without reasonable consideration at Kirwan Park, Mountmellick on October 30, 2020.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that gardaí were called to Kirwan Park on the date in question. There were a lot of young children and people on the street. 

A vehicle had overtaken other vehicles and proceeded to Main Street. The driver had  apologised. 

Defence solicitor Philip Meagher said that it was Halloween night. Mr Nicholson was dropping his girlfriend home. There were fireworks and bangers and as he was coming out of the estate, he thought some young people were training fireworks on his car. 

He wanted to get away as soon as possible. He did see the gardaí in the vicinity. He was careful not to endanger anyone. 

He was fined €100. 

