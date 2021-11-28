Search

28 Nov 2021

Abuse of Laois hospital staff and gardaí in pandemic was 'outrageous' Judge tells man

Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The behaviour of a man who abused Portlaoise hospital staff and the gardaí was branded as “outrageous” at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday. 

Darren McNally, 38, of 51 Riverside, Portarlington was charged with intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise on November 11 this year. 

The court heard that early in the morning on that date gardaí received a report of an aggressive patient at the hospital. Mr McNally had been released from care. He was abusive towards hospital staff and the gardaí. He was highly intoxicated. 

Mr McNally told Judge Staines he was sorry and he was guilty for what he had done. 

“You are aware we are in a pandemic and hospital staff are under severe pressure and are exhausted,” the judge said. “You were abusive in the hospital and to the gardaí. It is outrageous.”

The judge asked him if he was willing to engage in the Restorative Justice Programme, to which he replied he would be. 

The judge sought a Restorative Justice report for February 24. 

