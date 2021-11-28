Abuse of Laois hospital staff and gardaí in pandemic was 'outrageous' Judge tells man

Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise
The behaviour of a man who abused Portlaoise hospital staff and the gardaí was branded as “outrageous” at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday.
Darren McNally, 38, of 51 Riverside, Portarlington was charged with intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise on November 11 this year.
The court heard that early in the morning on that date gardaí received a report of an aggressive patient at the hospital. Mr McNally had been released from care. He was abusive towards hospital staff and the gardaí. He was highly intoxicated.
Mr McNally told Judge Staines he was sorry and he was guilty for what he had done.
“You are aware we are in a pandemic and hospital staff are under severe pressure and are exhausted,” the judge said. “You were abusive in the hospital and to the gardaí. It is outrageous.”
The judge asked him if he was willing to engage in the Restorative Justice Programme, to which he replied he would be.
The judge sought a Restorative Justice report for February 24.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.