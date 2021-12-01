Man was abusive to Portlaoise hospital staff in A & E

A man was abusive to hospital staff, Portlaoise court heard last week.
Michael Lawless, 24, Apartment 184, The Glen, Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington was charged with using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at the A&E department at Portlaoise hospital on September 23, 2018.
The court was told that on September 23, 2018 at 3.50am a man was abusive to hospital staff and patients in the A&E at Portlaoise hospital. He refused treatment to help him. He was intoxicated.
Appearing for Mr Lawless, solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said had apologised for the night. Since then he has undertaken a rehabilitation programme. He had a letter of apology for the hospital staff.
Judge Staines sought a Restorative Justice report for February 24.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.