Suspected stolen Husqvarna and Sthil chainsaws subject of Laois garda appeal

Gardaí in Laois are trying to trace the owners of chainsaws found during a search in recent days.
The guards say the tools were found during a search of car in Mountrath on Saturday, November 27.
"We believe it to be stolen and are asking the public if they recognise," said a statement.
The orange coloured equipment have Husqvarna and Sthil labels.
Anybody who can be of assistance is asked to contact the PEMS Officer can be contacted on 057 867 4106
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.