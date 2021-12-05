Domestic violence services in Laois and Offaly get extra funds for 2021

The Laois Domestic Abuse Service received €20,000 extra under a round of new funding in November to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD, confirmed details of extra funding for areas of the country or categories of victims not currently fully covered by support services for victims.

The Department of Justice confirmed to the Leinster Express that the Laois service would received €20,000 while the equivalent service in Offaly is getting €32,000.

The funding followed a mapping exercise to identify gaps in funding under Minister McEntee’s ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey Plan’ to help victims and vulnerable witnesses.

It found that the services in Laois and Offaly were among a number of organisations where additional funding would allow them to provide further services and to increase the geographical spread of support to victims of crime.

The funding will not be enough to set up domestic violence refuges in either county.

Among the 18 organisations receiving a total of €445,000 in funding this year are Victim Support at Court, Lifeline Inishowen, Longford Women’s Link, Immigrant Council of Ireland and Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

The extra funding is being provided in 2021. This is separate from increased funding recently announced under Budget 2022 for combatting domestic, sexual and gender based violence and for supporting victims of crime.

The Department of Justice has invited applications for this funding from registered charities, voluntary community groups and other bodies which provide support services or assistance for victims of crime generally, including provision of support, information and advice on the rights of victims, and court and other accompaniment.

Applicants for funding must be civil society organisations and preferably a registered charity and must be returned by 5pm on December 6. For further details on how to apply, please contact: fundsadmin-victims-crime@ justice.ie

Minister McEntee spoke about the domestic violence funding on November 25.

“In general terms the funding will increase these organisations ability to supports victims especially given the rise in those seeking help.

“This will be done primarily by increasing phone line hours, emotional support, and increased court accompaniment. Most of the funding gaps identified called for increases to regional-based domestic abuse services so the geographical spread of support will be increased.

“Tackling domestic, sexual and gender based crime is a priority for me and the Government. I am leading work on a new whole of government plan to tackle these awful crimes. This new plan will be the most ambitious to date and will be published early next year," she said.