Search

05 Dec 2021

Domestic violence services in Laois and Offaly get extra funds for 2021

Neither county has a domestic violence refuge

Rise in reports of domestic violence in 2019 and during Covid-19 emergency

None in Laois or Offaly

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The Laois Domestic Abuse Service received €20,000 extra under a round of new funding in November to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD, confirmed details of extra funding for areas of the country or categories of victims not currently fully covered by support services for victims.

The Department of Justice confirmed to the Leinster Express that the Laois service would received €20,000 while the equivalent service in Offaly is getting €32,000.

The funding followed a mapping exercise to identify gaps in funding under Minister McEntee’s ‘Supporting a Victim’s Journey Plan’ to help victims and vulnerable witnesses.

It found that the services in Laois and Offaly were among a number of organisations where additional funding would allow them to provide further services and to increase the geographical spread of support to victims of crime.

The funding will not be enough to set up domestic violence refuges in either county.

Among the 18 organisations receiving a total of €445,000 in funding this year are Victim Support at Court, Lifeline Inishowen, Longford Women’s Link, Immigrant Council of Ireland and Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

The extra funding is being provided in 2021. This is separate from increased funding recently announced under Budget 2022 for combatting domestic, sexual and gender based violence and for supporting victims of crime.

The Department of Justice has invited applications for this funding from registered charities, voluntary community groups and other bodies which provide support services or assistance for victims of crime generally, including provision of support, information and advice on the rights of victims, and court and other accompaniment. 

Applicants for funding must be civil society organisations and preferably a registered charity and must be returned by 5pm on December 6. For further details on how to apply, please contact:  fundsadmin-victims-crime@ justice.ie

Minister McEntee spoke about the domestic violence funding on November 25.

“In general terms the funding will increase these organisations ability to supports victims especially given the rise in those seeking help. 

“This will be done primarily by increasing phone line hours, emotional support, and increased court accompaniment. Most of the funding gaps identified called for increases to regional-based domestic abuse services so the geographical spread of support will be increased.

“Tackling domestic, sexual and gender based crime is a priority for me and the Government. I am leading work on a new whole of government plan to tackle these awful crimes. This new plan will be the most ambitious to date and will be published early next year," she said.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media