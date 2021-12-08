Man pleading not guilty to public order charge in Laois town

A man told Portlaoise district court he is pleading not guilty on a public order charge last week.
Donal Kelly, 48, of 19 The Willows, Forest Park, Portlaoise is charged with using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at that location on September 20, 2019.
He appeared in court on foot of a bench warrant.
He said he was pleading not guilty to the charge. The matter was put back to January 28 for hearing.
Judge Catherine Staines strongly advised Mr Kelly to get a solicitor.
