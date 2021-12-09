Took CCTV equipment from lake area in Laois

A man charged with stealing CCTV equipment from Granstown lake appeared at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday.

Jonathan Oxley, 36, of Granstown, Ballacolla was charged with stealing CCTV equipment at Granstown Lake on a date unknown between June 11 and June 17, 2021. The value of the equipment was €6,200.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that CCTV equipment, owned by the National Parks and Wild Service, had gone missing when the owner checked.

During a search of Jonathan Oxley’s home on June 18 he admitted taking the CCTV and batteries. He showed where he had dumped them. There was a background issue between himself and the National Parks and Wildlife Service. Judge Catherine Staines enquired as to this issue and put the matter back to second call to be fully briefed on it.

The Judge was later told that Mr Oxley had taken umbrage over an issue.

Appearing for him, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that he worked as a carer. The damage was significant. Mr Oxley was remorseful. He had the full sum of more than €6,000 in court.

Judge Catherine Staines said he had done a very stupid thing. The CCTV was there to protect the fisheries. He had pleaded guilty early and had come up with the compensation.

She applied Section 1(1) of the Probation Act.