Search

09 Dec 2021

Took CCTV equipment from lake area in Laois

Took CCTV equipment from lake area in Laois

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A man charged with stealing CCTV equipment from Granstown lake appeared at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday. 

Jonathan Oxley, 36, of Granstown, Ballacolla was charged with stealing CCTV equipment at Granstown Lake on a date unknown between June 11 and June 17, 2021. The value of the equipment was €6,200. 

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that CCTV equipment, owned by the National Parks and Wild Service, had gone missing when the owner checked. 

During a search of Jonathan Oxley’s home on June 18 he admitted taking the CCTV and batteries. He showed where he had dumped them. There was a background issue between himself and the National Parks and Wildlife Service. Judge Catherine Staines enquired as to this issue and put the matter back to second call to be fully briefed on it. 

The Judge was later told that Mr Oxley had taken umbrage over an issue. 

Appearing for him, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said that he worked as a carer. The damage was significant. Mr Oxley was remorseful. He had the full sum of more than €6,000 in court. 

Judge Catherine Staines said he had done a very stupid thing. The CCTV was there to protect the fisheries. He had pleaded guilty early and had come up with the compensation. 

She applied Section 1(1) of the Probation Act. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media