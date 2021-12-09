Had mobile phone in prison cell in Laois

A man had a phone in prison, the District Court heard last week.
Derek Devoy, 39, of 14 Balbutcher Drive, Ballymun was charged with having a mobile phone in the prison on December 24, 2020. He pleaded guilty.
Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that Mr Devoy was searched on that date. He tried to break the phone when it was seized.
He had made full admissions, and said he was using it to ring home. His mother had been released from hospital.
He was sentenced to one month in the Midlands Prison.
