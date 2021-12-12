Former Laois League of Ireland player gets court warning on public order offences

A former League of Ireland player was warned that no more public order offences by him would be tolerated, at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday.

Christopher Mulhall, 33, of 17 Clonrooske View, Portlaoise was charged with intoxication and using and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and failing to give his name and address at Main Street, Portlaoise on October 31 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that one that date at 12.30am Mr Mulhall was stumbling and unsteady on his feet at Main Street. He called the gardaí “handicaps” and told them to “f*** off.”

He was arrested. He had previous convictions for public order.

Appearing for Mr Mulhall, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said the pattern of behaviour was not good.

He was a very talented sportsman who was a former League of Ireland player. He had played professionally for 13 years.

He had difficulty with alcohol. He worked in a bookmakers. His behaviour changed with drink, and when sober he was contrite. He had made attempts to contact Garda O’Keeffe after the incident and had a letter of apology to the garda.

His difficulties with alcohol were slowly beginning to resonate with him and at last he had taken some steps and had contacted a local councillor.

He was coaching at youth level in soccer and applied his talents when sober. He was genuinely contrite and had €200 in court and could give more.

Judge Catherine Staines noted he had 11 previous convictions for public order. He had received numerous opportunities from the court.

She sentenced him to three months in the Midlands Prison, suspended for one year. A condition of the suspended sentence was that he abstain from alcohol. She warned him that if he was seen drinking he would be in breach of the bond and would go to prison

She said the court would not tolerate any more public order offences.