Woman in Laois town square called Garda a 'smelly wh***'

A woman was highly aggressive and abusive to a garda, Portlaoise district court heard last Thursday.

Before the court was Niamh O’Brien, 28, of 7 Clonrooske View, Portlaoise. She was charged with intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Market Square, Portlaoise on October 17 this year.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 12.40am Ms O’Brien was highly aggressive in Market Square and was given a direction to leave the area. She called Garda Power a “smelly wh***” and a “c***”.

She had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor, Philip Meagher said that she was a married woman with three children. She was extremely ashamed over what had happened. It was a friend’s birthday party in a local establishment. Normally she would never go out, but on this particular birthday she had.

She had a number of drinks and cocktails towards the end of the night. The problem started when she hit the fresh air.

She accepted her behaviour was reprehensible. She had a letter of apology to Garda Power and €50 in court. She was directed to give this to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

Judge Catherine Staines sought a Restorative Justice report for March 3. “You need to cooperate,” she told Ms O’Brien.