Two men sent forward for Circuit Court trial for alleged assault in Laois town

Two men were sent forward for trial on indictment at Portlaoise district court on Thursday last.
Al Bergin, 21, Downeys Manor, Prosperous, Kildare is charged with assault causing harm at Chapel Street, Durrow on July 17 this year. Ian Blackbourne, 21, of 26 Dun na Riogh Rise, Naas is facing the same charge.
Both were sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court sitting in Tullamore on February 8 next year.
One Junior Counsel was assigned.
