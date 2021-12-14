Search

14 Dec 2021

Woman appears on theft charges from SuperValu shop in Laois

Reporter:

Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A woman charged with theft from two supermarkets appeared at Portlaoise District Court last week. 

Linda Davis, 39, of Pondgrove Upper, Bray, Athy was charged with theft in the amount of €400 from SuperValu, Lyster Square Portlaoise on January 9 this year; theft in the amount of €450 from SuperValu, Lyster Square, Portlaoise on January 12; theft in the amount of €450 from SuperValu, Lyster Square, Portlaoise on January 5; theft of groceries and cash to the value of €650 from SuperValu, Monasterevin on November 27 2020; theft of groceries and cash to the value of €500 from SuperValu Monasterevin on December 4, 2020; and theft of groceries and cash to the value of €250 from SuperValu, Monasterevin on December 1, 2020. 

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that Ms Davis entered SuperValu, Lyster Square on January 9 this year. She presented cheques and paid for the groceries on all occasions and got cash from the cheques. She was plausible because she worked in SuperValu Athy. 

This happened on three occasions.

On November 27, 2020 at SuperValu Monasterevin she used a cheque to pay for groceries and got cash back. This happened three times in one week. 

The cheques were returned because there were insufficient funds in the account. The total here was €1,400. 

Appearing for Ms Davis, solicitor Philip Meagher said her willingness was to pay back the store in full. She had been saving but had got Covid in February this year and had spent seven weeks in hospital, two of which were in ICU. Her symptoms had persisted and she presented in court with some physical distress.

She had financial difficulties. She had previously developed a drink and drugs habit and had been living away from home. She was under a lot of pressure and had taken solace in intoxicants. She had not dealt with her issues and was back living with her parents. 

She was due to start a job in January in SuperValu Athy. 

Judge Catherine Staines said that the shop clearly had great faith in her. She sought a Restorative Justice Report for March 10.

