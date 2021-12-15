Woman charged with theft from Shaws in Laois town

A woman charged with theft from Shaws appeared at Portlaoise District Court last week.

Catherine Farrell, 34, of 19 Clen na Glaise, Ballyroan was charged with theft from Shaws on September 20 this year of a makeup pallet worth €33.95, and a bottle of Scandal perfume to the value of €100.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that at 11.30pm on the date in question Ms Farrell had put the items under her cardigan and walked out.

Appearing for Ms Farrell, solicitor Philip Meagher said she was ashamed and apologetic. She could offer no great explanation for her actions. She had a history of substance abuse and had undergone a residential course in St. Francis Farm and had gone to the UK where she had got blocker medication. She had relapsed after this and had then gone to St. Francis Farm.

She had now engaged with CADS.

Judge Catherine Staines sought a probation report for March 10. She said that compensation would be needed. Ms Farrell had €50 in court but would need another €85.