Suspended sentence for man who drove whilst disqualified in Laois town

A man took a foolish risk to drive a jeep home, even though he was disqualified at the time, the District Court heard last week.

Dan Bruha, 39, of 53 Triogue Manor, Portlaoise was charged with no insurance and no driving licence at his address on November 15 this year.

The court heard he had one previous conviction for no insurance and one for drink driving.

Judge Catherine Staines noted he was in breach of two disqualifications and had no insurance.

Appearing for Mr Bruha, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald acknowledged he was disqualified at the time of the offence. He was from Czechoslovakia and was employed in maintenance in a shopping complex. A jeep with his tools in it were at his place of work and he had taken the foolish risk of driving it home. It was a once off and he had not been driving continuously.

He was completely wrong.

He was hard working and his family were too.

Judge Catherine Staines said that court orders had to have meaning.

She sentenced him to one month in the Midlands Prison, suspended for one year, and disqualified him from driving for four years.

She warned him that if he drove again he would go to prison.