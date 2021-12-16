Man appears on theft charge from shop in Laois town

A man appeared on a theft charge at Portlaoise court last week.
Lukasc Puk, of 39, of 29 Carmody Way, Portlaoise was charged with theft from Aldi on October 19 this year.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that Mr Puk entered Aldi. Two bottles of Highland whiskey worth €29.98 were taken.
A probation report was due before the court on other matters and the matter was adjourned to December 16 for this report.
