Man appears on 379 charges of alleged theft and fraud in relation to Laois school

Portlaoise courthouse
A man facing 379 charges of theft and fraud was remanded on continuing bail, at Portlaoise District Court last Thursday.
Before the court was Malachy McNulty, 39, of Summerhill, Beladd, Portlaoise.
The charges relate to alleged theft and fraud offences at St. Francis School, Portlaoise on dates in 2017 and 2018.
Sgt JJ Kirby gave details of arrest, charge and caution.
Detective Garda Erica Sweetman noted the large number of charges. The DPP had directed trial on indictment.
The court heard that Mr McNulty was on station bail and gardaí had no objection to bail.
He was remanded on continuing bail to January 27 for service of a Book of Evidence.
