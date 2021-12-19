Man spat and threw hand sanitizer at owners of takeaway in Laois town

A man called the owner of a takeaway “a Paki b******” and spat at both him and his wife, Portlaoise court was told last week.

Dylan McInerney, 18, of 32 Highfield Meadows, Portlaoise appeared on two charges of assault at Best Choice Pizza, Portlaoise on September 13 this year, one charge of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and one of criminal damage.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on September 13 at 12.05am Mr McInerney assaulted and verbally abused the owners of a takeaway on Main Street, Portlaoise.

He said to the owner that he was a “a Paki ba****d coming to this country to claim social welfare and not paying tax.”

Sgt Kirby said he spat at both the owner and his wife and threw a bottle of hand sanitizer at them. The takeaway was at the top of Main Street.

Appearing for Mr McInerney, solicitor Philip Meagher said he was an 18-year old married man. He had a letter of apology to both victims. Mr Meagher also had a letter from Dr White detailing the medication Mr McInerney was on.

Alcohol had been consumed that night. Mr McInerney had attended a celebration at a local pub. He had been asked out. He would not normally drink to that extent and he was on medication as well.

He had no recollection of what had happened, but accepted it did take place.

Mr Meagher said it was a horrible incident and it was disgusting behaviour.

It emerged that Mr McInerney himself was on social welfare.

“You are on welfare and you are taking umbrage with these hard working people,” said Judge Staines.

Mr Meagher said that Mr McInerney had €300 in cash which had been gathered from social welfare. He was utterly ashamed at his behaviour and he could not believe he had spoken those words.

He had some underlying medical issues and suffered from depression and anxiety.

Judge Staines said it was absolutely shocking. He had spat at these unfortunate people. She said it was outrageous and it merited a prison sentence.

She said she wanted a victim impact report and she would deal with the sentencing then. The report was sought for December 21.