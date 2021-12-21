Man on theft charges from Laois shop cannot get PPS number, court told

A Polish man could not get a PPS number, Portlaoise court was told last week. Before the court was Damian Fiodorowicz, 40, of 29 Carmody Way, Fairgreen, Portlaoise.

He was charged with theft of a bottle of Jameson from Tesco on November 7 this year; theft of a bottle of Jagermeister from Tesco on November 29; theft of a bottle of Jameson from Tesco on November 30; theft of a bottle of Tullamore Dew and six cans of Linden Village cider from Tesco on September 5; and intoxication and using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Market Square, Portlaoise on September 8; possession of a knife at Portlaoise Garda Station on September 8; and theft of a litre bottle of vodka on December 9 from Tesco.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that there were a number of thefts from Tesco.

On September 19 this year at Market Square, Portlaoise Mr Fiodorowicz was involved in a physical altercation with a female. Both were intoxicated.

Later in a search of Mr Fiodorowicz, a three inch retractable knife was found.

Defence solicitor, Barry Fitzgerald said that the total value of the goods taken was €117. He had not got that compensation in court.

There was a Probation Report before the court on other matters.

Mr Fitzgerald noted that Mr Fiodorwicz had had a difficult life. He was raised by his grandmother in Poland. He had come to Ireland to seek a better life.

He was unable to access a PPS number and could not get on the housing list, leaving him homeless.

If he could get a PPS number the problem might be solved, said Mr Fitzgerald.

He was somewhat desperate and all these offences involved alcohol. He had drunk more than he should have. The problem was prolific in November and December.

Judge Catherine Staines asked why he could not access a PPS number. She noted he was eating from bins and it was appalling.

Mr Fitzgerald said it was a long and sad case.

The judge put the matter to second call to allow Mr Fitzgerald to ring the Polish embassy.

It needs to be sorted out, she said.

Later the matter was adjourned to February 10 for a Probation report and to see if Mr Fiodorowicz could obtain a PPS number.