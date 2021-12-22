Took trimmers from supermarket in Laois

A man took two trimmers from Tesco, Portlaoise court heard last week.
Declan Maher, 39, of 11 Kirwan Park Mountmellick was charged with the theft of two trimmers from Tesco on July 17 this year.
Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that at 8am Mr Maher took two trimmers from Tesco to the value of €119. He exited the store and did not attempt to pay.
He was arrested and made admissions.
Appearing for Mr Maher, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said he had been drinking alcohol and taking tablets at the time. It impaired his judgement.
The matter was adjourned for a Restorative Justice report for March 24.
