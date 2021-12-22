Car crashed into motorway barrier in Laois

A car ploughed into the central median strip on the M7 motorway, causing significant damage, Portlaoise district court was told last week.

Jake Cawley, 20, of Fanisk, Killeigh, Cork was charged with criminal damage to the central median strip of the M7 Meelick on November 11, 2020, criminal damage to a car and making off with payment of a toll, all on the same date.

Sergeant JJ Kirby told the court that on July 11 at Meelick there was damage done to the central remedial wire rope crash barrier.

At 9.24am a driver in a car which was reported stolen crashed and caused damage to the barrier. The damage cost €6,014.

Mr Cawley had also failed to pay the toll of €1.90.

The car was written off. The owner of the car, Ashling Maher, got €600 from Axa insurance.

Sgt Kirby said the car had ploughed into the barrier.

Judge Catherine Staines questioned why Mr Cawley was facing no charges for stealing the car. Sgt Kirby said there were no instructions on this.

Mr Cawley appeared via video link from Cork prison where he is serving a sentence until February 15 next year.

Judge Staines said it was a very serious matter.. It had caused a lot of damage

She imposed an eight month sentence in Cork. Recognisances were fixed in the event of an appeal.