Sniffer dog helps Revenue seize drugs destined for Laois

Laois is among the list of counties that were among the destinations for cannabis and ecstasy seized by Customs Officers in the post, according to the Revenue Commissioners.

As part of routine operations on Tuesday, December 21, Revenue officers examining parcels at premises in Dublin seized 8.9 kgs of herbal cannabis and 17 grams of MDMA, with an estimated value of almost €180,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, concealed in parcels that originated in the US, Canada, Spain and the Netherlands.

A statement said they were labelled as ‘tea’, ‘books’, ‘bedding’, ‘textiles’ and ‘wigs’. The parcels were destined for addresses in counties Dublin, Louth, Laois, Offaly, Waterford and Cork.

Meanwhile, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone on the same day seized illegal drugs worth over €300,000 including almost 5kgs of ketamine, 3.4kgs of Chloromethcathinone (CMC) crystals and 1.25 litres of Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB).

The illegal drugs originated in the Netherlands and were destined for addresses in Northern Ireland, Meath and Dublin.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

A statement added that the seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

They ask that if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.