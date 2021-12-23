Woman left crashed car on Laois motorway to call tow truck

A woman left the scene of a single car crash to call a tow truck, Portlaoise court was told last week.

Renata Makulova, 45, of 69 Glebelands, Carlow Road, Athy was charged with driving with no insurance and no driving licence at the M8, Laois on April 18 this year and failing to notify the gardaí of an accident on the same date.

Sgt JJ Kirby told the court that on April 18 this year there was a report of an abandoned crashed car on the M8. It was a VW Passat. There was damage to the front wheel and the axle was broken. There was no one present at the car.

Gardaí arranged the removal of the car. The registered owner was Renata Makulova.

An emergency SOS station had also been damaged. A tyre mark leading to it had come from this vehicle.

While waiting a recovery truck arrived from Youngs Roscrea. The driver of the car had contacted them. Renata Makulova returned and made herself known to the gardaí. She was identified as the driver of the vehicle. She had been coming back from a friend’s house and did not know how the crash occurred. She later failed to produce documents at Athy garda station.

There was no explanation as to why gardaí were not notified.

Defence counsel said that Ms Makulova had gone to call a tow truck. She returned to the scene. She was extremely apologetic.

She had €200 in court. She had misjudged the road.

Judge Catherine Staines fined her €200 for no insurance and disqualified her for two years. She took into account no licence and failure to notify.