23 Dec 2021

Irish Prison Service outlines prisoner temporary release for Christmas

Portlaoise Prison

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The Irish Prison Service has announced that 70 prisoners will be granted varying periods of temporary release this Christmas under the Criminal Justice Act 1960.

The move was confirmed on December 23 in a statement in which the IPS said this figure represents less than 2% of the overall prisoner population.

The corresponding numbers released for Christmas in 2018, 2019 and 2020 were 137, 113 and 37 respectively.

"While the figure for temporary release this Christmas has increased compared to 2020, it is important to note the overall figure remains low compared to previous years. The ongoing Covid-19 restrictions have impacted on the overall number of prisoners applying for Christmas temporary release for a number of reasons," said a statement.

These include a reduced number in custody leading to a reduced pool of eligible prisoners; reduced numbers of applications as some prisoners not wishing to avail of Christmas temporary release due to the risk of contracting Covid-19 whilst in the community.

The IPS added: "Many of the prisoners being released are nearing the end of their sentences and the overriding concern when considering the applications is the safety of the public and the concerns of victims. The important issues around the sensitivities of victims has also been carefully taken into account and additional specific conditions will also apply in relation to
registered victim liaison cases.

"Furthermore, all registered victims with the Irish Prison Service Victim Liaison Service will be informed in the cases where prisoners are receiving Christmas Temporary Release. In addition to compassionate and humane considerations, other criteria taken into account include the nature and gravity of the offence, length of sentence served to date, prior record on temporary release, behaviour while in custody and previous criminal history," it said.

The IPS said the periods of release vary from a few hours up to 7 nights. The IPS said all releases are subject to stringent conditions and any offender who breaks these conditions may be arrested and returned immediately to prison by the Gardaí.

The service does not give a breakdown on where the prisoners to benefit this are are in jail.

