Cocaine seizure by Gardaí in Roscrea

Part of the seizure recovered this morning.
Cocaine nearly €5,000 has been seized by local Gardaí in Roscrea.
Part of Operation Tara, Gardaí seized the drugs following a search operation in the north Tipperary town at approximately 10:30am this morning, Thursday, December 23, after Gardaí conducted a search of a property in Roscrea.
During this search 47 grams of cocaine (pending analysis), with a street value of €4,700 was seized, along with weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia.
No arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.