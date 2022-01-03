Search

03 Jan 2022

Gardaí investigating burglary at house in Laois town

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Portlaoise in which a sum of cash was taken.

The house, at Rossvale, was broken into early on Thursday evening, December 30.

Gardaí are interested in speaking to anyone that passed through the estate between 5pm and 6pm on the evening, and particularly any pedestrians and drivers.

They are also appealing for dashcam footage from drivers who passed by the estate on the Mountmellick Road during those times.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Portlaoise garda station at 057 8674100.

