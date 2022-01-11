Gardaí investigating theft of antique water pump in Laois town

Gardaí in Mountrath are investigating the theft of an antique water pump which was reported stolen from a garden in Knockanina, sometime between December 25 and January 8.
The Gardaí are appealing for any information that assists in its return and the identify of those involved in its theft.
Call Portlaoise Garda 05786 74100 or 1800 666 111
