Garda investigation update on murder of Aisling Murphy in Tullamore

Gardai have given an update on the murder of Aisling Murphy on the banks of the Grand Canal outside Tullamore on Wednesday.

A 40-year old man remains detained in Tullamore Garda Station in relation to the fatal assault.

Speaking to the media this morning at the scene of the incident, Superintendent Eamonn Curley, Tullamore Garda Station said that gardaí from Tullamore Garda Station attended an incident at the Grand Canal Way at Cappincur in Tullamore following a call from a member of the public.

At scene Gardaí discovered a young woman with serious injuries. Medical attention was provided but despite the efforts of the medical team who attended, this young lady passed away.

Superintendent Curley said that gardai believe at this time are consistent with an assault.

Superintendent Curley said the assault occurred between Boland Lough and Digby’s bridge an which is popular among Tullamore residents and is widely used for recreational purposes.

He said, "the victim of this crime is Aisling Murphy a 23-year-old local lady from the Blueball area of Tullamore. Aisling was a school teacher in Durrow National School. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aisling’s family at this time and indeed the wider community, her teaching colleagues and the children she taught who are without their teacher toady. Personnel from our family liaison unit are providing ongoing support to the family."

Superintendent Curley said that immediately following the discovery of the crime a full scale murder investigation was launched. The scene was sealed off and remains so where the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a detailed forensic examination of the scene. The services of the state pathologist have been provided and the results of a post mortem examination are awaited.

He said: "We have established an incident room at Tullamore Garda Station with a team of over 50 Gardaí assigned to the investigation. Personnel from Nationalist Specialist Units including the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been assigned to the investigation. No stone will be left unturned in bringing the perpetrator of this crime to Justice.

"At this stage there is no information that the victim and her killer were known to each other. From inquiries we have carried out to date we believe this crime was committed by one male who acted alone. As part of our investigation to date we have arrested a 40-year-old male and this person is currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station."

Superintendent Curley added, "I would like to add that we continue to retain an open mind in this investigation and I would like to appeal to the public for their assistance in that regard. Firstly, I would like to thank the public for their cooperation and assistance so far, information received from the public to date has assisted us in reaching the current stage of our investigation.

"I would also like to appeal to anyone who has not yet come forward who was on the Grand Canal Way on Wednesday 12th January 2022 between 3pm and 5pm. We would like to speak to you. We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen any person who was behaving unusual in that area. Any information you have however insignificant you may think it may be we need to hear from you. Were you on the Grand Canal way between 3pm and 5pm yesterday or have you any information about this incident. Please contact us at Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600 or any indeed Garda Station, or if you wish the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111. I would like to reassure the public that all any information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.

"Finally, our thoughts and prayers are with Aisling’s family at this time."