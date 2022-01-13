Mountain bike central to new Garda appeal in Ashling Murphy murder investigation

Gardaí have appealed to the public to come forward with any information they have about the bicycle which is suspected to be linked to the murder of Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy.

As gardaí continue to investigate the fatal assault that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, January 13 they have appealed for further assistance from the public in bringing her killer to justice.

They are seeking information in relation to a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks.

"Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information on this fatal assault to come forward," reads a statement issued this Thursday evening.

A man in his 40s remains detained at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí also confirmed that a has been completed on the body of Ashling Murphy who was murdered in broad daylight in Tullamore on Wednesday evening.

The results of the examination however are not being released for operational reasons.

An accomplished musician, Ms Murphy, aged 23, was member of Ballyboy Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, the talented fiddle player from Blueball near Tullamore also tutored students at Durrow National School.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, yesterday afternoon Wednesday, January 12 2022, to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.