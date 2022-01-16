Search

16 Jan 2022

Laois man on drugs charges is under threat, court hears

Laois man on drugs charges is under threat, court hears

Reporter:

Express Reporter

16 Jan 2022

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A Portlaoise man facing a number of drugs charges is under threat, Portlaoise court heard last week. 

Hayden Delaney, 25, of 203 St. Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise is charged with possession of cannabis and possession for sale or supply at that address on August 10, 2021 and possession of cannabis at Ballintubbert on October 29, 2021 and possession of cannabis on December 2, 2021. He is also facing a charge of money laundering at his address of 203 St. Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise on August 10, 2021. 

Appearing for Mr Delaney, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said he was not in court. He had indicated a guilty plea and was waiting on a GP’s letter to get into the Aiseiri. He had to isolate. 

He has very bad cocaine issues, Mr Fitzgerald told the court. 

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that on August 10 the address at St. Brigid’s Place had been searched. A quantity of cannabis to the value of €2,700, was found and a quantity of cash of €3,185.

Mr Delaney was not there at the time but had attended at Portlaoise garda station later. 

Sgt Kirby said that Mr Delaney had made admissions to having cannabis for sale and supply. 

A quantity of cannabis to the value of €400 was found in another search on December 2.

Judge Catherine Staines said that Mr Delaney needed to attend court as these were serious charges. 

Mr Fitzgerald said he had been told to isolate. 

He also said that the people to whom Mr Delaney owed a debt had called to his house. His father had been assaulted with a hammer.

Sgt Kirby confirmed that Mr Delaney was under threat. 

Judge Staines sought a probation report.

She directed that the €3,185 in cash be given to Merchants Quay Ireland. 

She put the matter back to April 9 and said that Mr Delaney had to be in court that day.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media