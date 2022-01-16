Laois man on drugs charges is under threat, court hears

A Portlaoise man facing a number of drugs charges is under threat, Portlaoise court heard last week.

Hayden Delaney, 25, of 203 St. Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise is charged with possession of cannabis and possession for sale or supply at that address on August 10, 2021 and possession of cannabis at Ballintubbert on October 29, 2021 and possession of cannabis on December 2, 2021. He is also facing a charge of money laundering at his address of 203 St. Brigid’s Place, Portlaoise on August 10, 2021.

Appearing for Mr Delaney, solicitor Barry Fitzgerald said he was not in court. He had indicated a guilty plea and was waiting on a GP’s letter to get into the Aiseiri. He had to isolate.

He has very bad cocaine issues, Mr Fitzgerald told the court.

Sgt JJ Kirby outlined to the court that on August 10 the address at St. Brigid’s Place had been searched. A quantity of cannabis to the value of €2,700, was found and a quantity of cash of €3,185.

Mr Delaney was not there at the time but had attended at Portlaoise garda station later.

Sgt Kirby said that Mr Delaney had made admissions to having cannabis for sale and supply.

A quantity of cannabis to the value of €400 was found in another search on December 2.

Judge Catherine Staines said that Mr Delaney needed to attend court as these were serious charges.

Mr Fitzgerald said he had been told to isolate.

He also said that the people to whom Mr Delaney owed a debt had called to his house. His father had been assaulted with a hammer.

Sgt Kirby confirmed that Mr Delaney was under threat.

Judge Staines sought a probation report.

She directed that the €3,185 in cash be given to Merchants Quay Ireland.

She put the matter back to April 9 and said that Mr Delaney had to be in court that day.